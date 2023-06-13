Tour boat capsized in an underground cavern in Lockport, New York killing one
A passenger thrown from a boat that flipped over with 29 people aboard during a tour of a cavern system says he fought to breathe in the chilly water under the capsized craft.
The flat-bottomed boat carrying local hospitality workers capsized Monday during a tour of an historic underground water tunnel off the Erie Canal in the western New York city of Lockport.
One person was killed.
Survivor Daniel Morrissette told ABC's ``Good Morning America'' that by the time he realized what happened, the boat was on top of him and he couldn't find any air pockets
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - June 14th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Lori Littleton - Consultant, IG Wealth Management, Former StC city councillor
Brandon Currie - Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Life Underwriter at C.R. Smith Financial
-
View From the Drive Thru - The Trump show should come to an end
Donald Trump didn't have a convoy of supporters or a paparazzi waiting outside of the Miami courthouse where he was arraigned. Who comes out on top of this battle remains to be seen, but regardless, the attention paid to him should probably take a step back.
-