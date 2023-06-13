Tour boat capsized in an underground cavern in Lockport, New York killing one

A passenger thrown from a boat that flipped over with 29 people aboard during a tour of a cavern system says he fought to breathe in the chilly water under the capsized craft.

The flat-bottomed boat carrying local hospitality workers capsized Monday during a tour of an historic underground water tunnel off the Erie Canal in the western New York city of Lockport.

One person was killed.

Survivor Daniel Morrissette told ABC's ``Good Morning America'' that by the time he realized what happened, the boat was on top of him and he couldn't find any air pockets