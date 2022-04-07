Tourism industry gets $8.5 million to help recover in Niagara

A Niagara tourism group is getting some much needed funding from the federal government.

Tourism Partnership of Niagara receiving $8.5 million as part of a wider $68.5 million investment to help tourism organizations across the country.

Anthony Annunziata, President of Tourism Partnership of Niagara, says businesses can apply for the money for longer term capital investments, "the key is borrowing money in this sector is very difficult right now and for the government to step up and to make dollars available up to $100,000 of eligible expenses is significant because this money is very difficult to borrow and for businesses to move forward."

Annunziata believes the tourism industry will be able to rebound as travel becomes more and more easier for people and they will target larger urban centres in Canada and the U.S with their marketing this year.

