Tourism Minister to make another announcement today

Ontario's Tourism Minister will be making another announcement today.

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod and former Minister of Culture Tim Hudak will be making an announcement this morning at 9:15 a.m.

The last announcement included $27 million for several GTA locations including The Ontario Science Centre and Royal Botanical Gardens.

Although no funding was announced for Niagara last time, the region has received tourism support funding in the past.

Niagara's tourism industry, like many others across the country, have been severely impacted by the pandemic and ongoing closures.

There is no word yet on what today's announcement may entail.