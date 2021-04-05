Tourism St. Catharines receives award for 'Safe Travels'
Tourism St. Catharines has been given an award.
The organization getting the 'Safe Travels Stamp' from the World Travel and Tourism Council and the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario.
The award suggests that the St. Catharines community has adopted health and hygiene standardized protocols – so consumers can experience safe travels.
“This recognition reflects Tourism St. Catharines’ commitment to our community, our businesses and the people who visit here,” said Tourism Marketing Officer Karen Doyle. “When consumers see we have received the Safe Travels Stamp, they are assured that Tourism St. Catharines has played, and will continue to play, a leading role in upholding the highest standards of health and safety and ensuring visitors feel safe in our destination.”
“As the tourism industry starts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and people begin travelling more, it is important that we are ready to welcome guests in a safe and responsible way, said Mayor Walter Sendzik. “The Safe Travels Stamp continues growing in popularity and travellers will recognize destinations around the world that have adopted these important standardized global protocols, encouraging the return of safe travels.”
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE - Apr. 5Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
ROUNDTABLE Cara Krezek and Jacob BergsmaROUNDTABLE Cara Krezek and Jacob Bergsma
-
Zappi’s Pizza: 1 Anti-Masker: 0Tim talks to Al Zapatelli from Zappi’s Pizza on dealing with “keyboard cowards”; he simply asks people to respect each other.