Tourist attraction in Niagara Falls reopens today after Friday's deadly shootinng

A tourist attraction in Niagara Falls will reopen today following a deadly shooting on Friday.

Shots were fired outside The Great Canadian Midway on Clifton Hill at 12:30 a.m. killing one male under the age of 18, and injuring two others.

No arrests have been made in the case, however police continue to look for a blue Ford 4-door pickup truck which has damage, it's missing a door handle, and the front licence plate.

The busy arcade attraction was closed over the weekend, but reopens today.