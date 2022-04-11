Tourist attraction in Niagara Falls reopens today after Friday's deadly shootinng
A tourist attraction in Niagara Falls will reopen today following a deadly shooting on Friday.
Shots were fired outside The Great Canadian Midway on Clifton Hill at 12:30 a.m. killing one male under the age of 18, and injuring two others.
No arrests have been made in the case, however police continue to look for a blue Ford 4-door pickup truck which has damage, it's missing a door handle, and the front licence plate.
The busy arcade attraction was closed over the weekend, but reopens today.
