Tourist hotspots reopening in Niagara today including casinos

Many hotspots for tourists in Niagara are reopening today as Ontario relaxes COVID-19 restrictions.

Niagara's two casinos have reopened to 50% capacity.

"As part of the Government of Ontario’s plan to gradually reduce public health measures, Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara will be re-opening at 50% capacity on January 31st at 12:01AM. The Fallsview Casino Resort Hotel will also be re-opening on January 30th at 3:00PM.

Niagara Parks is reopening Journey Behind the Falls and the Niagara Parks Butterfly Conservatory today to 50% cap.

The Niagara Parks Power Station will open on February 14.

Niagara's popular wineries and restaurants are also reopening their doors to indoor dining today.

In Niagara-on-the-Lake, the Shaw Festival will be launching 'This is How We Got Here' on Feb. 9th.

In St. Catharines, the Meridian Centre is hosting the Niagara IceDogs game tomorrow, and prepared to host other events including the Globetrotters in a few weeks.