Tours of eerie barracks of Canada’s bloodiest battlefield return in Fort Erie

If you are looking for something spooky to do with the family before Halloween, 'All Hallows’ Eve Ghost Tours' are returning to Old Fort Erie.

The haunted candlelit ghost tours take you through the eerie barracks of Canada’s bloodiest battlefield.

Tours start tonight and run until next next Saturday.

"Costumed interpreters will guide guests by candlelight, through the gates, past the historic stone walls and into the darkest corners of the old fort to learn about the fascinating history of some of our most beloved Halloween traditions. See the Officers’ quarters where the bedroom of Captain Kingsley of the King’s 8th Regiment of Foot is said to be haunted by his spirit. A fun and frightening evening awaits, concluding with the burning of a Guy Fawkes effigy at 8:30 p.m."

