Tow truck caught doing more than double the speed limit in Niagara

Police officers in Niagara caught a truck doing more than double the speed limit this morning.

Niagara Regional Police pulled over the out of town tow truck after it was allegedly caught doing 111kmh in a 50kmh zone in the St. Catharines and Thorold area.

The driver is charged for speeding and stunting.

A 30-day licence suspension was also issued along with a 14-day vehicle impound.