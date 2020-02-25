Town Hall planned in Welland about autism funding delay

Families frustrated with the Ford government's autism funding delay will be gathering in Welland this week.

Niagara Centre MPP Jeff Burch and a local family are hosting the town hall meeting for parents this Thursday at Welland Civic Square at 6pm.

Joe Serianni, the father of 4 year old Ashton, is frustrated with the government's lack of action on the autism file.

He says it's been ' ridiculous and silly' and the government keeps dragging them on.

He has created the Blue Heart Autism Society which will help families in Niagara who can't afford therapy sessions for their children with autism.

He say Ashton requires four and a half hours a week of therapy and at $55/hr, it's almost impossible to continue to pay out of pocket.