Town in Niagara offering free COVID tests for small and medium sized businesses

A Niagara town is offering free COVID tests for businesses.

The Town of Lincoln and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce are distributing free rapid COVID-19 testing kits to small- and medium-sized businesses.

The program will offer Lincoln businesses with fewer than 150 employees free testing kits to screen asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the workplace that might otherwise be missed.

The tests are provided through the Province of Ontario’s Antigen Screening Program, and take up to 15 minutes to receive test results.



Starting Thursday, June 17, the testing kits will be distributed at the Lincoln Community Centre (Seniors Centre) at 4361 Central Avenue on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., by appointment only.



Businesses who wish to acquire free rapid COVID-19 screening tests can visit the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce website to book.

