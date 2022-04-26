Town meeting will be held tomorrow night after close coyote encounter in Niagara-on-the-Lake

A scary incident for a Niagara-on-the-Lake woman as a fearless coyote tried to attack her small dog.

The woman was walking in the area of John Street West and Gate Street on Sunday.

A bold coyote started following the woman, and her dog, and eventually started lunging at the woman trying to take the dog from her.

A man driving by noticed what was happening and jumped out of his truck to help.

Tim Bala, owner of Paddle Niagara, will join CKTB's Tom McConnell after the 4 p.m. news today with details.

Bala helped scare the coyote away.

The town will host a virtual information session tomorrow night ( April 27 at 6 p.m.) featuring representatives from Coyote Watch Canada, the Lincoln County Humane Society, Niagara Regional Police Service, and other agencies.

Click here for more details on the meeting.