Town meeting will be held tomorrow night after close coyote encounter in Niagara-on-the-Lake
A scary incident for a Niagara-on-the-Lake woman as a fearless coyote tried to attack her small dog.
The woman was walking in the area of John Street West and Gate Street on Sunday.
A bold coyote started following the woman, and her dog, and eventually started lunging at the woman trying to take the dog from her.
A man driving by noticed what was happening and jumped out of his truck to help.
Tim Bala, owner of Paddle Niagara, will join CKTB's Tom McConnell after the 4 p.m. news today with details.
Bala helped scare the coyote away.
The town will host a virtual information session tomorrow night ( April 27 at 6 p.m.) featuring representatives from Coyote Watch Canada, the Lincoln County Humane Society, Niagara Regional Police Service, and other agencies.
Click here for more details on the meeting.
-
Tuesday AM Roundtable - Rev. Martha J. Lockwood and Mike BalsomTim Denis is joined by: Reverend Martha J Lockwood of Central United Church in Welland Mike Balsom - Broadcaster/TV host, Freelance Reporter
-
-