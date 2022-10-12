Town of Innisfil, ON says it's a 'devastating day' after two officers killed by gunfire

Ontario's police watchdog says two police officers who died after a shooting at a home north of Toronto had exchanged gunfire with a 23-year-old man.

The Special Investigations Unit says both officers died in hospital and the 23-year-old man died at the scene at the home in Innisfil.

The South Simcoe Police Service says the officers went to the home for a disturbance call last night.

The identities of the officers have not been released.

The SIU says it has assigned six investigators and three forensic investigators to the case.

The agency is called in to investigate police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or a shooting.

The Town of Innisfil says it's a --quote-- ``devastating day.''

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's heartbroken to learn two officers were killed in the line of duty.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also expressed his condolences.



