Town of Lincoln and DSBN in talks about future of Beamsville District Secondary School site

The town of Lincoln is planning to buy the Beamsville District Secondary School property once the site is vacated.

Town officials have announced their intentions to buy the Central Avenue property once it is declared surplus by the District School Board of Niagara.

The school board has not yet started the disposal process for the property, but the town and the DSBN are in talks regarding the site's future.

Mayor Sandra Easton says the site will be a focal point and central hub for Lincoln, contributing to the long-term health and well-being of the community.

The school was founded in 1888 according to DSBN Director of Education Warren Hoshizaki.

The potential purchase is conditional on the Ministry of Education approving the disposition of the site, school board trustee approval, and offers made to other public entities, including the province.