Town of Lincoln approves $32M budget, says increase is below rate of inflation
Lincoln says it has approved its latest budget well below the rate of inflation.
Councillors voted in favour of the 2022 spending plan this week.
The budget represents a 2.68% increase on the town’s portion of the tax bill, which sits below the current inflation rate of 4.4%.
The increase is further broken down to an increase of 2.18% towards Municipal services including all Town departments and Lincoln Public Library, plus a special infrastructure levy of 0.5%, totalling 2.68%.
“The Town of Lincoln continues to demonstrate leadership in Niagara and resilience in addressing the financial and operational challenges resulting from COVID-19,” said Town of Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton. “While there is still a certain level of economic unpredictability throughout the world, the Town is well positioned to forge ahead on our path to building a community in which residents and businesses alike can grow and prosper.”
The $32.3 million spending plan includes $24.7 million to cover the daily costs of running town services.
