Town of Lincoln looking for ways to keep masts on ship in Jordan Harbour

The Town of Lincoln is trying to find a way to preserve the ship in Jordan Harbour.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking for a contractor to remove all three masts from the ship, identifying it as a 'wreck posing a significant level of danger to the environment.'

Town CAO Mike Kirkopolous says council is looking at ways to keep the landmark.

"Council did make a decision ourselves, not to express interest in purchasing the ship in any way, but rather to ask the Coast Guard, Transport Canada, Fisheries etc. if they will put the monies that they are currently looking at spending to take the masts down to refurbishing in some way - making sure it's safe."

He adds they would ideally like to keep the masts as part of the ship. "Without the masts you can't actually see the ship," he explains. "Our goal would be to actually reinforce them and keep them on the ship so you can actually see them."

So far, the Town hasn't heard anything back.