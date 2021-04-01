Town of Lincoln says glitch in booking portal let people register for clinic which doesn't exist

The town of Lincoln wants to clear the air over a glitch in the Ontario vaccine booking portal, which mistakenly booked residents for a clinic.

Officials say there has been an error in the portal that has scheduled vaccine appointments for Saturday, April 3 at the Lincoln Community Centre (Seniors Centre).

However, there is no clinic available in Lincoln on April 3.

The Province is now contacting individuals who had appointments booked for April 3 at the Lincoln Community Centre to cancel these appointments, and reschedule where possible.

If you were scheduled for an April 3 appointment at the Lincoln Community Centre and have not received a call, please contact the Town of Lincoln at 905-563-8205.

“This is an unfortunate situation. While the error happened through the Provincial booking system, we are doing everything in our power to inform our community members and respond to anyone who has questions about the vaccination plan in Niagara and Lincoln,” said Town of Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton. “We thank everyone for their patience as we work cooperatively with our partners to resolve this error.”



“We understand this situation may be frustrating or upsetting for residents who are anxiously awaiting their first vaccine,” added the Town’s CAO Michael Kirkopoulos. “Additional clinic dates are being added to the Provincial booking system as vaccine supply becomes available, and we will continue to keep the Lincoln community informed of any updates in this regard.”



For more information on the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, visit https://lincoln.ca/COVID-vaccination.



To book an appointment through the Provincial COVID-19 vaccine registration portal, visit: Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call the Provincial Vaccine Information Line number at 1-888-999-6488.