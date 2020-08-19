Town of Pelham lays charges under Interim Cannabis Control bylaw

A proposed cannabis operation in Pelham has run afoul with Town officials, resulting in a Part III charge under the Provincial Offences Act.

A Town press release issued this morning detailed that Woodstock Biomed Inc., a subsidiary of the Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc., was charged for allegedly violating the Town’s Cannabis Interim Control Bylaw (ICB) by operating a “large scale cannabis growing operation” at their Foss Road facility.

The issue of cannabis operations has been front and centre in Pelham.

Complaints of existing operations in the Town lead to the Council of the day passing an interim control by-law on October 15, 2018, effectively halting new cannabis operations, while the municipality studied the issue. The ICB was extended to July 2020.

Last month, the Council passed amendments to their Official Plan and Zoning By-law, which adds the requirement of an application before Council for new indoor cannabis and industrial hemp cultivation facilities and various studies ensuring all potential adverse effects are studied in advance.

The Town Council also passed an Odourous Industries Nuisance By-law earlier this year.

“The charge falls in line with the standards and expectations of the Town and the community which were made clear in the Cannabis Interim Control Bylaw,” said fire chief and director of bylaw services Bob Lymburner. “The ICB contained a simple prohibition and the Town is fulfilling its responsibility to residents by enforcing the bylaw.”

The Town press release also alleges that during the investigation, lawyers for Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. threatened town staff with trespassing charges, in what was a presumed attempt to avoid prosecution.

Leviathan Cannabis Inc. came to Pelham just prior to the passing of the Interim Control By-law, and requested an exemption from the ICB.

The request was rejected by the Town Council resulting in the company filing a legal challenge, that has yet to be decided, before the Superior Court of Justice.

A press release from earlier this year from the company indicated that it planned to resume the buildout of the Woodstock facility upon the expiration of the ICB, the approval of a building permit from the Town and the granting of a cannabis growing license from Health Canada.

A search of the Health Canada website does not indicate that such a licence has been issued to either Leviathan or Woodstock Biomed.

A first appearance court date has been set for November 27, 2020, at 9 a.m. at the Welland Provincial Courthouse.