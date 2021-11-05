Toy Hall of Fame adds American Girl Dolls, Risk, and sand
American Girl Dolls, Risk, and sand are the latest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York.
The latest batch of honorees was announced yesterday during a special ceremony at The Strong Museum of Play after battling it out with 12 other finalists including Battleship, Cabbage Patch Kids, and Masters of the Universe action figures.
American Girl Dolls were created in 1986 by an educator. The dolls came with books exploring American history and are being credited for helping to foster a love of learning and promoting diversity.
Risk is a war and strategy board game has been delighting (and frustrating) players since 1959 when it was first published in the US. It is based on a French game and officials with the museum say it helped to influence the board game industry.
And sand was recognized as more than just an annoyance in your shoe after a long day at the beach - museum officials say it provides unique opportunities for tactical, physical, cooperative, creative, and independent free play.
Past Hall of Fame Inductees include the Atari 2600 game system, LEGO, and the Rubik's Cube.
