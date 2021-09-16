Toy Hall of Fame announces 2021 finalists
The latest crop of candidates vying for a space in the Toy Hall of Fame has been announced.
Rochester's Strong's National Toy Hall of Fame has announced 12 toys are in the running this year including American Girl dolls, the board game Battleship, billiards, Cabbage Patch Kids, and sand.
Actions figures from Masters of the Universe will also once again make a bid to be included in the hall of fame.
The winners will be announced on Thursday, November 4th.
The public can vote for their favourite in the Player's Choice Ballot.
Toys included last year include Baby Nancy, Jenga, and sidewalk chalk.
