Toys delivered to patients in Children's Health Unit at St. Catharines hospital

Niagara Regional Police and the Niagara IceDogs have delivered more than 100 teddy bears to patients in the Children's Health Unit at the St. Catharines hospital.

The toys were collected during the annual Teddy Bear Toss game held on Nov. 18.

Over 3,000 toys collected to support several community organizations including Victim Services Niagara and Community Care.

Lindsay Zerebny, Certified Child Life Specialist, says, "Watching our patients' faces when they receive a toy or teddy bear is a reminder that even in the midst of challenging circumstances, they still get to be a kid."