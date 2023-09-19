Tractor trailer crash and fire causes traffic chaos in Burlington

Major problems on the QEW near the the Burlington Skyway Bridge.

Two lanes of the QEW are now open after a collision and transport truck fire late this morning near Eastport Drive in Hamilton.

The busy highway between Eastport and Woodward Ave. was closed entirely Niagara bound for hours, while only one lane Toronto bound was getting by as traffic continued to build.

Crews are cleaning up the mess from the fire, and a fuel leak. Insulation that was inside the truck's trailer also spilled onto the highway.

No injuries are reported and the OPP say they are hoping to start opening more lanes shortly.

OPP