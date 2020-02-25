Tractor trailer fire on QEW at 420 in Niagara Falls
A vehicle fire is being reported on the QEW at the 420 in Niagara Falls.
It happened shortly before 10am on the highway's Toronto bound off-ramp at the 420 between Dorchester Road and Watson Street.
No injuries have been reported.
OPP are on scene, and say that it will take several hours to clean up.
The Ministry of Environment has been called in.
