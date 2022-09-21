Trade Committee will continue to look at impacts of ArriveCan

The International Trade Committee will continue to look into the impacts of the ArriveCan app on certain Canadian sectors.

The committee adding three more meetings in the future to discuss the controversial app and its impacts.

Niagara Falls MP Tony Baldinelli supports extension "For three years essentially we have lost our tourism season, the first two years because of COVID, this third year, because of the delays and ArriveCan still being in place, has bee self inflicted."

The first meeting could take place as early as September 27th.

You can watch the International Trade Committee discuss and vote upon themotion by clicking here. The video begins at 11:26:37.