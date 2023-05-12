Trades night in Niagara Falls looks to host students in Grade 6 to 10

Welland and the Niagara Catholic District School Board are set to promote the trades once again.

The city and school board set to promote the the trades to parents and students in Grades 6 to 10 next Wednesday at Saint Michael Catholic High School in Niagara Falls.

The first trades night in January hosted 30 vendors and attracted more than 300 students and parents.

Welland's Economic Development Department got involved in the initiative as part of discussions with industry leaders in the city.

They are trying to help build a workforce to meet the industry needs.

The trades night is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Saint Michael Catholic High School in Niagara Falls.