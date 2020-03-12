Trading pauses amid another stock market tumble
Trading has been halted as we enter into another tough day on Wall Street.
The markets tumbled 7 percent in early trading this morning, triggering another 15 minutes pause.
The same thing happened on Monday as stocks tumbled in light of concerns surrounding the coronavirus and oil prices.
The Dow Jones Industrials plunged by 1,600 points, the S&P 500 saw similar losses.
Some investors are blaming today's dive on US President Donald Trump's new travel restrictions on European countries.
