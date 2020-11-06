Traditional Haudenosaunee deer hunt begins in Hamilton next week

The annual Haudenosaunee deer harvest will begin in Hamilton on Monday.

In accordance with the Treaty Rights of the Haudenosaunee, the deer harvest will only take place on Hamilton Conservation Authority lands from Monday to Thursday's starting November 9th until December 3rd.

The HCA says it will be held in two areas of the Dundas Valley Conservation Area.

The number of deer to be harvested will be limited at 60.

The two areas will be closed and signage will be posted.

In a release, the Conservation Authority says " it recognizes the importance and validity of the Nanfan Treaty and also respects the important cultural role that deer harvesting plays in the Haudenosaunee’s way of life."

