iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

TRAFFIC | A canal bridge will be off limits today and tomorrow

CKTB - News - Road Closed

The Glendale Avenue canal bridge will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic today (Monday) and tomorrow from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m.

Seaway Management say the closure is just for regular maintenance. 

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio