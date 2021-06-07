Traffic accident near vaccine clinic in West Lincoln today, but all will receive shot even if late

A traffic accident in West Lincoln this afternoon as the township's streets are busy with residents trying to receive their COVID vaccines.

At 3:17 p.m. police were called to a serious collision after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on West St near Wade Rd.

West at Wade Rd is closed east to the area of the Library.

Closures will be in place for at least the next 3-4 hours, but people with vaccine appointments can access the building on the east side.

A mass immunization clinic is running at the arena on West Street today.

Public Health says they are aware of the traffic disruption near the clinic, and everyone with an appointment today will still be seen, even if they are late.