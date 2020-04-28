TRAFFIC | All way stop at Glendale and Bessey being removed
The intersection of Glendale Ave and Bessey Street in St. Catharines is changing.
The Niagara Region is removing the all-way stop for east- and westbound traffic starting tomorrow morning at 6 a.m.
Regional council approved the decision to remove the stop last week after several years of review.
