TRAFFIC | All way stop at Glendale and Bessey being removed

The intersection of Glendale Ave and Bessey Street in St. Catharines is changing.

The Niagara Region is removing the all-way stop for east- and westbound traffic starting tomorrow morning at 6 a.m.

Regional council approved the decision to remove the stop last week after several years of review.

