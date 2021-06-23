Traffic backed up as protestors shut down Trans-Canada Highway at New Brunswick boundary

A protest of Nova Scotia's COVID-19 restrictions has shut down the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions at the New Brunswick boundary.



Nova Scotia re-opened this morning to travellers from the Atlantic provinces but slapped modified rules on anyone coming from New Brunswick.



The decision followed New Brunswick's announcement last week that it would re-open to Canadian travellers without requiring them to self-isolate, as long as they have had at least one dose of vaccine.



Conservative MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin accuses Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin of having a "vendetta or battle'' with New Brunswick's Blaine Higgs that would prevent families along the border from reuniting.



Her video message on Facebook threatened that the Trans-Canada Highway would be shut down in protest unless the premier changed his mind.