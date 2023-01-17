Traffic backups in Niagara and beyond following vehicle fires

Two vehicle fires are causing delays in Niagara.

The first fire is on the QEW at the Garden City Skyway Fort Erie bound.

No one was hurt, but the incident closed the lanes for a period time as crews doused the blaze.

Earlier this afternoon the fire caused a massive traffic issue with congestion reported to Appleby Rd.

There was another vehicle fire at Welland Ave. on the QEW, also Fort Erie bound, causing delays.

Both have since cleared but traffic could still be heavy.