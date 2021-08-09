Traffic building at Niagara's border crossings as vaccinated Americans are allowed into Canada

For the first time in over a year, there is a wait for cars to enter Canada at Niagara's border crossings.

At the Queenston Lewiston Bridge, car traffic heading into Canada is waiting 30 min, while cars at the Rainbow are waiting an hour.

Canada welcomes back non-essential American travellers who are fully vaccinated today.

Visitors must wait 14 days since their last dose of vaccine, and they have to have proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test within the last 72 hours.

But the newfound freedom doesn't go both ways -- non-essential Canadian travellers still can't cross land borders into the U-S, regardless of their vaccination status.

(NiagaraFallsBridges.com)



