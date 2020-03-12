iHeartRadio
TRAFFIC | Emergency roadwork on Thorold Stone Road

road construction

The westbound lanes of Thorold Stone Road are closed at the intersection of St. James Avenue for some emergency road work.

Eastbound traffic is being limited to one lane to accommodate a shift for the westbound traffic.

Crews will be on site this morning to continue the road work.

The repairs are expected to wrap up around 7 p.m. tonight.

