TRAFFIC | Lane restrictions on Burgoyne Bridge
Lane restrictions begin today as crews work on installing picket barriers and netting on the Burgoyne Bridge in St. Catharines.
Niagara Regional Council decided to add the barriers and netting to the bridge after several deaths by suicide.
Officials say pedestrian access will be maintained during construction, but drivers may experience lane restrictions until the project wraps up in May.
Named Chair of the Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Centre Liberal MP Vance Badawey regarding his new role within the Government of Canada
Autism Funding Town Hall/Blue Heart Autism Society
Matt Holmes Speaks with Founder Blue Heart Autism Society Joe Serianni regarding autism town hall and Blue Heart Autism Society
Niagara Facing Late February Winter Storm
Matt Holmes Speaks with Meteorologist with The Weather Network Doug Gillham regarding late February winter storm heading Niagara's way