TRAFFIC | Lane restrictions on Burgoyne Bridge

Lane restrictions begin today as crews work on installing picket barriers and netting on the Burgoyne Bridge in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Council decided to add the barriers and netting to the bridge after several deaths by suicide.

Officials say pedestrian access will be maintained during construction, but drivers may experience lane restrictions until the project wraps up in May.

