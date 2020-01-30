TRAFFIC | MTO plans nightly Thorold Tunnel closures Feb 3rd - 6th
Nightly Thorold Tunnel closures are being planned as crews install temporary steel decking in the North tube.
MTO officials say the closures will take place from February 3rd to February 6th between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Drivers travelling in both directions will need to take an alternate route during those times.
