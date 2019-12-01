TRAFFIC | Multiple collisions reported as freezing rain hits Niagara
The freezing rain has hit Niagara and is it already creating trouble on the roadways.
Niagara is currently under a freezing rain warning as a low pressure system approaches the region.
Several millimetres of ice or a few centimetres of ice pellets are possible and the winds are expected to kick up to around 70 km/hr.
The left lanes of the Fort Erie bound QEW at the 420 are blocked due to a Jackknifed tractor trailer.
Another collision on the QEW Toronto bound at Sodom Road has closed the left lane.
All lanes of the 406 southbound off-ramp at Beaverdams road are blocked due to a collision.
Drivers are urged to drive with caution.
Officials say the precipitation is expected to taper off to freezing drizzle or flurries by this afternoon.
