TRAFFIC | Multiple collisions reported as freezing rain hits Niagara

The freezing rain has hit Niagara and is it already creating trouble on the roadways.

Niagara is currently under a freezing rain warning as a low pressure system approaches the region.

Several millimetres of ice or a few centimetres of ice pellets are possible and the winds are expected to kick up to around 70 km/hr.

The left lanes of the Fort Erie bound QEW at the 420 are blocked due to a Jackknifed tractor trailer.

Another collision on the QEW Toronto bound at Sodom Road has closed the left lane.

All lanes of the 406 southbound off-ramp at Beaverdams road are blocked due to a collision.

Drivers are urged to drive with caution.

Officials say the precipitation is expected to taper off to freezing drizzle or flurries by this afternoon.