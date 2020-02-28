TRAFFIC | Portion of Niagara River Parkway closed
Niagara Parks Police have closed a portion of the Niagara River Parkway due to flooding
Police have closed the Parkway between Queen Street and Central Avenue in Fort Erie after high winds pushed lake water over the retaining wall.
No word on a reopening time at this point.
Future of Hamilton's Forensics Unit, Impact on Niagara
Shelby Knox Speaks with Leader of the Official Opposition in Ontario NDP Andrea Horwath regarding the future of Hamilton's forensics unit and how it will impact Niagara region
Paying Volunteers for Child Care Expenses
Shelby Knox Speaks with St. Catharines Equity and Inclusivity Committee Member Haley Bateman regarding the idea of paying volunteers for child care expenses
Video Games Used to Help Children with ADHD
Shelby Knox Speaks with Video Game Expert Ajay Fry regarding a new study that claims video games help children with ADHD