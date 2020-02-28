iHeartRadio
TRAFFIC | Portion of Niagara River Parkway closed

Niagara Parks Police have closed a portion of the Niagara River Parkway due to flooding

Police have closed the Parkway between Queen Street and Central Avenue in Fort Erie after high winds pushed lake water over the retaining wall.

No word on a reopening time at this point.

