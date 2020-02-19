iHeartRadio
TRAFFIC | Queenston Street bridge closed for maintenance today

CKTB - NEWS - Road Closed

A head's up to drivers in St. Catharines - the Queenston Street bridge will be closed today for some maintenance work.

The closure will be in place from 9 this morning until 4 this afternoon.

