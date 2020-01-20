iHeartRadio
TRAFFIC | Queenston Street now two way

A head's up to drivers in St. Catharines - Queenston Street is now two way.

Crews began converting the street between Geneva and Riordon back in the summer of 2018.

Advance warning signs and traffic control devices will be in place to mark the new configuration, but drivers are urged to use caution along the route.

