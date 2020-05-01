iHeartRadio
TRAFFIC | Ramp closures on 406

Ramp closed -jojoo64

A couple of construction notes in St. Catharines to be aware of this morning.

The off ramp from the 406 southbound to Fourth Avenue will be closed daily from 9 to 3 starting today until May 5th

Today is the last day the 406 northbound ramp from Fourth will be closed from 9 to 3.
 

