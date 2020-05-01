TRAFFIC | Ramp closures on 406
A couple of construction notes in St. Catharines to be aware of this morning.
The off ramp from the 406 southbound to Fourth Avenue will be closed daily from 9 to 3 starting today until May 5th
Today is the last day the 406 northbound ramp from Fourth will be closed from 9 to 3.
-
COVID19 | Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster UniversityCD Howe says we are in a recession...are we?
-
-
COVID19 | Christine Clark Lafleur, Executive Director of Port CaresPort Cares reaches their fundraising goal