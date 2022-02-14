Traffic returns to normal on Niagara Highways
After a couple days of traffic backups in Niagara things have been cleared heading towards Fort Erie.
OPP had closed the QEW at Gilmore Road in Fort Erie to avoid protesters from gathering at the Peace Bridge but that has now been removed.
Mayor Wayne Redekop calls the closure effective at keeping the bridge open over the weekend.
-
Dr Mustafa Hirji COVID UPDATE FEB 14Removing Ontario's vaccine passport system? What about booster efficacy? Our local covid case numbers are now the lowest than they have been in some time.
-
AM roundtable - Ted Mouradian and Ruth UnrauAM roundtable - Ted Mouradian and Ruth Unrau
-
view from the drive thru - Valentines Day TropesHappy February 14!