Traffic returns to normal on Niagara Highways

After a couple days of traffic backups in Niagara things have been cleared heading towards Fort Erie.

OPP had closed the QEW at Gilmore Road in Fort Erie to avoid protesters from gathering at the Peace Bridge but that has now been removed.

Mayor Wayne Redekop calls the closure effective at keeping the bridge open over the weekend.

 

