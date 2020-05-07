TRAFFIC | Section of Townline Road closed today
Thorold Townline Road between Brown Road and Chippawa Creek Road in Thorold will be closed to through traffic today from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The road closure is necessary for track repairs .
Both local residents, businesses and emergency services will have access only either from Chippawa Creek Road andThorold Townline Road during theclosure. No through traffic will be permitted.
A detour route is posted.
-
Remembering VE DayTom McConnell Speaks with Author, Historian, Broadcaster and College Professor Ted Barris regarding VE Day
-
News and Notes from the Team/Roster Named/Upcoming Preparations/Schedule and Michael Jordan Documentary on NetflixMatt Holmes Speaks with Victor Raso – Head Coach Niagara River Lions regarding preparations for upcoming season/player rosters announced
-
Home Gardens and How to Start Them CorrectlyMatt Holmes Speaks with Matt Orr – Greenhouse Manager Niagara College Greenhouse regarding home gardens