TRAFFIC | Section of Townline Road closed today



Thorold Townline Road between Brown Road and Chippawa Creek Road in Thorold will be closed to through traffic today from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The road closure is necessary for track repairs .

Both local residents, businesses and emergency services will have access only either from Chippawa Creek Road andThorold Townline Road during theclosure. No through traffic will be permitted.

A detour route is posted.

