iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

TRAFFIC | Section of Townline Road closed today

Road closed-Brad Ferguson


Thorold Townline Road between Brown Road and Chippawa Creek Road in  Thorold will be closed to through traffic today from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 

The road closure is necessary for track repairs .

Both local residents, businesses and emergency services will have access only either from Chippawa Creek Road andThorold Townline Road during theclosure.  No through traffic will be permitted.

A detour route is posted.
 

Latest Audio