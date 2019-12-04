TRAFFIC | Sloppy mix of rain and snow in south Niagara
Drivers are reporting a slippery and sloppy drive in south Niagara with a mix of rain and snow falling.
There are several fender benders reported on the QEW, along with a crash the highway FE bound at Ridgemount Road which has the right lane and right shoulder blocked.
Police are on the scene.
-
One Dish, One Mic - Episode 23, December 8 2019 - FULL SHOW
With special guests Dr. Jennifer Brant and the first half of our interview with Tanya Talaga Award winning journalist, and Author of Seven Fallen Feathers and of All Our Relations. Tune in next Sunday December the 15th to hear the second half.
-
One Dish, One Mic - Episode 23, December 8 2019 - FULL SHOW
With special guests Dr. Jennifer Brant and the first half of our interview with Tanya Talaga Award winning journalist, and Author of Seven Fallen Feathers and of All Our Relations. Tune in next Sunday December the 15th to hear the second half.
-
One Dish, One Mic - Episode 23, December 8 2019 - Segment 4
The first half of our interview with special guest Tanya Talaga Award winning journalist, and Author of Seven Fallen Feathers and of All Our Relations. Tune in next Sunday December the 15th to hear the second half.