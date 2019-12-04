iHeartRadio
TRAFFIC | Sloppy mix of rain and snow in south Niagara

QEW

Drivers are reporting a slippery and sloppy drive in south Niagara with a mix of rain and snow falling.

There are several fender benders reported on the QEW, along with a crash the highway FE bound at Ridgemount Road which has the right lane and right shoulder blocked.

Police are on the scene.

