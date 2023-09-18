Traffic stop in St. Catharines uncovers open alcohol and drugs

A 33-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after Niagara Police pulled a car over to allegedly find open alcohol and drugs.

A 2019 Toyota Camry was pulled over in St. Catharines on Carlton Street near Shakespeare Avenue on Friday night.

Police say an open alcoholic beverage was seen in the centre console, and when the driver was asked to step out of the vehicle, two small clear plastic bags with suspected fentanyl were also spotted between the driver’s seat and the floorboard.

The driver was subsequently placed under arrest.

Police says a search of the vehicle resulted in 17.8 grams of suspected purple fentanyl, 18.7 grams of suspected green fentanyl and 18.4 grams of suspected cocaine being discovered along with $1200 in cash.

Roshawn Eric Palmer of Toronto is facing a number of charges.

He remains in jail until his next court hearing.

