Tragic discovery ends five-year search for missing Niagara woman in B.C.

Five years of holding out hope that a Niagara woman would be found alive is sadly over for the Simpson family.

32 year old Ashley Simpson's remains have been located in B.C., and her boyfriend is facing a charge of murder.

Simpson went missing near Salmon Arm, B.C. in 2016.

Derek Lee Matthew Favell is charged with second degree murder.

Simpson's family worked tirelessly to keep her disappearance in the news over the years.

Simpson, originally from St. Catharines, was working at the Buffalo Inn in Pink Mountain, B.C. and was staying with her boyfriend in Salmon Arm.

She was declared missing on April 30th of 2016.

Her mother Cindy Simpson joined CKTB's Tim Denis back in 2018 saying "the pain is unimaginable knowing Ashley's siblings and father will never be able to say - she's home."

But Cindy told us at that time that they would never give up bringing Ashley home so she can be laid to rest.

Favell's next court appearance is scheduled for December 9th.

