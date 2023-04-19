Tragic end to the search for a 46-year-old man reported missing in Niagara Falls
A tragic ending to the search for a missing Niagara Falls man.
Police say 46-year-old Kerwin Lee has been found dead.
Officers say out respect for his family, no further details are being released.
Foul play is not suspected.
