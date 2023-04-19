iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Tragic end to the search for a 46-year-old man reported missing in Niagara Falls


NRP 1

A tragic ending to the search for a missing Niagara Falls man.

Police say 46-year-old Kerwin Lee has been found dead.

Officers say out respect for his family, no further details are being released.  

Foul play is not suspected.

12

Latest Audio