Tragic night in Burlington after 8-year-old girl killed in hit and run between two schools

A tragic evening at a Burlington school, which was hosting a theatre event.

Halton Police say families were gathering at Burlington Central School at about 5:30 yesterday afternoon when a local resident stopped in the driveway to allow their 8-year-old child to get out and enter the school.

As the child crossed the parking lot between the high school and Central Public School, she was hit by a white SUV, which then left the scene.

The girl was initially conscious and breathing when police and paramedics arrived, but her condition deteriorated, becoming critical.

She was rushed to McMaster Children’s hospital, but died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver fled the scene, but with the help of witnesses who got the licence plate of the vehicle, police were able to locate him and take him into custody.

The 21-year-old Burlington man is facing charges.