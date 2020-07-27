Tragic weekend on Lake Erie

A grandfather drowned after his boat capsized on Lake Erie off Crystal Beach Sunday

His teenage grandson was able to get to shore.

Emergency crews were called around 11:30 Sunday morning about two boaters in distress.

Fort Erie Fire Department along with crews from the RCMP, Niagara Police and both the Canadian and U-S coast guards were involved in the search for the 85-year-old man.

A body was spotted by a U-S coast guard helicopter around 1:30 p.m.

Police are investigating the incident.