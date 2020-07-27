Tragic weekend on Lake Erie
A grandfather drowned after his boat capsized on Lake Erie off Crystal Beach Sunday
His teenage grandson was able to get to shore.
Emergency crews were called around 11:30 Sunday morning about two boaters in distress.
Fort Erie Fire Department along with crews from the RCMP, Niagara Police and both the Canadian and U-S coast guards were involved in the search for the 85-year-old man.
A body was spotted by a U-S coast guard helicopter around 1:30 p.m.
Police are investigating the incident.
Stage Three and downtown St. CatharinesTim talks to Tisha Polocko, Executive Director of the St. Catharines Downtown Association
WE charity scandalPrime Minister Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau are facing an ethics scandal. What's going on? Tim talks to Associate Professor of Political Science at McMaster University Peter Graefe
Stage Three for the NPCA - What’s changed?Tim talks with Director of Operations and Strategic Initiatives for the NPCA Adam Christie, Stage Three for the NPCA, does anything change? Behavioural and capacity issues taking place at conservation areas