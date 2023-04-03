Tragic weekend on Niagara roads as two pedestrians killed in separate incidents

It was a tragic weekend on Niagara roads.

The first incident happened when an 81 year old died after being struck by a cyclist Saturday afternoon.

Niagara police say the Niagara-on-the-Lake resident was walking on Queenston Street near Dee Road at 1:43 p.m.

She began to cross the street and was struck by a cyclist that was travelling south on Queenston Street.

The woman died in hospital from her injuries.

Police are asking witnesses to the collision and motorists who were in the area with an operational dash-camera are encouraged to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009206 with any relevant information.

The second incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Niagara Police say a 32 year old man was walking within the intersection of Ontario Street and Linwell Road when he was struck by two vehicles travelling southbound on Ontario Street

The St. Catharines man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the cause of the collision remain under investigation.

Witnesses to the collision and motorists who were in the area with an operational dash-camera are encouraged to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009206 with any relevant information.