Tragically Hip among Canada's Walk of Fame inductees

Socially conscious rockers The Tragically Hip, eminent broadcaster Barbara Frum and music video visionary Director X are among the homegrown icons set to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame.

Organizers revealed the latest additions to the lineup of outstanding Canadians whose legacies will be cemented with sidewalk stars in Toronto's Entertainment District.



Previously announced 2022 honourees include R&B vocal powerhouse Deborah Cox, retail executive Heather Reisman and the late multi-faceted athlete Lionel Conacher.



Organizers say more inductees will be named in coming weeks.



They'll be celebrated at an in-person gala at Toronto's Beanfield Centre on Dec. 3.



The ceremony will be broadcast on CTV at a later date.